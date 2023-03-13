Share:

LAHORE-The 15th March Qualifier will be a repeat of the HBL PSL 7 final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans after Peshawar Zalmi overcame Islamabad United by 13 runs in a thrilling 29th match of the HBL PSL 8 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Peshawar Zalmi suffered a middle-order collapse to stutter to 179 for eight and then overcame Faheem Ashraf’s late charge to dismiss Islamabad for 166 in 19.4 overs. The result meant Islamabad United and Multan Sultans finished their league matches on 12 points each. However, Multan Sultans were placed second and Islamabad United third on NRR, meaning Sultans will meet table-toppers and Qalandars on March 15 in the Qualifier and United will again take on fourth-placed Zalmi in Eliminator 1 on March 16. The winner of the March 15 Qualifier will progress to the March 19 final, while the losing side will have another opportunity to earn a place in the final when they will take on the winner of the March 16 Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 on March 17.

Scores in Brief

PESHAWAR ZALMI 179-8, 20 overs (M Haris 79, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 41; Hasan Ali 3-39, Shadab Khan 2-42) beat ISLAMABAD UNITED 166, 19.4 overs (Faheem Ashraf 38, R Gurbaz 33; Khurram Shahzad 3-13, S Muqeem 3-37, J Neesham 2-23, A Jamal 2-28) by 13 runs.