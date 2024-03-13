10-member Sindh cabinet takes oath in Karachi

KARACHI - The ten-member cabinet of Sindh government took oath during a ceremony in Karachi on Tuesday. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath.
The ministers who took the oath included Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr Azra Pechuhu, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Zia Hussain Lunjar, Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Meher and Ali Hassan Zardari. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of Sindh Assembly and other notables.
According to the spokesperson for Sindh Chief Minister Shah, the portfolios for the newly sworn-in ministers and advisers are assigned as follows: Sharjeel Inam Memon: Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics. Dr Azra Pechuho: Ministry of Health and Population Welfare. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah: Department of Energy, Planning and Development.
Syed Sardar Ali Shah: Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of College Education, and Department of Mines and Minerals Development. Saeed Ghani: Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development. Jam Khan Shoro: Minister of Irrigation and Food Department. Ziaul Hassan Lanjar: Interior and Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution. Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr: Agriculture, Supply and Prize, Sports and Youth Affairs, Inquiries, and Anti-Corruption Establishment and Ali Hassan Zardari (Prisons) while Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah: Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives.
Additionally, the advisers were assigned specific areas: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo: Advisor to the Department of Forests and Wildlife.