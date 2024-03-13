Wednesday, March 13, 2024
1500kg substandard meat seized

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conduct­ed surprise checks at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza on Tuesday, seizing over 1500 kilograms of substandard and harm­ful meat. Legal action has been initiated against the owners involved. In an ef­fort to curb adulteration and the supply of sub­standard food items dur­ing the holy month of Ramadan, the Halal Food Authority has devised a special plan. As part of this initiative, the Food Safety team in Peshawar conducted surprise in­spections at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, spe­cifically targeting vehicles involved in the supply of food items.

Our Staff Reporter

