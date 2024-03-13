1500kg substandard meat seized

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted surprise checks at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza on Tuesday, seizing over 1500 kilograms of substandard and harmful meat. Legal action has been initiated against the owners involved. In an effort to curb adulteration and the supply of substandard food items during the holy month of Ramadan, the Halal Food Authority has devised a special plan. As part of this initiative, the Food Safety team in Peshawar conducted surprise inspections at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, specifically targeting vehicles involved in the supply of food items.