2 women killed, 2 children die in gas blasts in separate incidents

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD - Two women were murdered by unknown killers while two other children died and nine injured in gas leakage blasts in differ­ent parts of twin cities, informed sources on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 along with po­lice moved the bodies and in­jured persons to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they said. According to sources, a 28 year old woman namely Asma Yousaf was stabbed to death in Ittefaq Town, the pre­cinct of Police Station Kirpa. The body of woman was found near her house at 9am and rushed to PIMS by rescuers and police for postmortem, sources said adding that the reason be­hind the murder was yet to be known by the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit of PS Kirpa, which has also lodged a case against unknown kill­ers. In yet another incident, the body of another girl (17) with wound in head was found infront of her house located at Range Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to DHQ Hos­pital for autopsy. They added the girl identified as Zahra left her house after having a quar­rel with family. They said the girl was murdered by unknown killers by hitting some heavy object into her head. Police filed a case and began investi­gation, sources said.

Meanwhile, two children died while 9 other persons suffered burn injuries in various gas leakage blast incidents report­ed to Rescue 1122 from various parts of Rawalpindi. A spokes­man of Rescue 1122 said a blast occured due to gas leakage in a house located in Bhabra Bazaar leaving two children namely Arham (7 months) and Ayat (3) dead and injured their mother Reema (28) critically. The vic­tims were rushed to Holy Fam­ily Hospital Burn Unit, he said. He added another gas leak­age blast at Tipu Road left five people injured critically who all were moved to hospital for medical treatment.

The victims were identified as Ambreen (19), Perveen (45), Intezar (45), Abiha (16) and Faiz (45). According to Rescue 1122 spoeksman, another gas blast occured in a house due to leak­age at Girja Road leaving three persons maimed critically. The victims were moved to hospital where they have been identified as Shahzaib (18 months), Noor (3) and Sobia Waqar (30).