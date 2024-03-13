20 arrested for profiteering, hotel sealed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - To ensure strict implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and prevent profiteering, the Hyderabad district administration has initiated actions. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has said that during the sacred month of Ramazan, they will play their full role in provid­ing relief to the general public through every possible means, and no trader will be allowed to charge extra prices.

He expressed these views on Tues­day while reviewing the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance and price con­trol situation alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeeb ur Rahman Jamali and Assistant Com­missioner Taluka Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana in different areas.

The DC sealed Desi Tadka hotel in Qasimabad for violating the Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance while arresting more than 20 traders who charged extra prices of meat, fruits, vegeta­bles, and other essential items and handed over to concerned police for further action. The deputy commis­sioner said that all assistant commis­sioners of the district were directed to ensure the implementation of official prices and the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Or­dinance in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commission­er (AC) Latifabad Faraz Ahmad Sid­diqui visited units No 2, 6, 7, 8, and 10. He reviewed the implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance 1981 and directed the concerned po­lice officials to check the hotels and restaurants within their limits and if any hotel is found violating the said Ordinance, immediately report to the AC office so that action can be taken against violations. On the oth­er hand, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hyderabad (Rural) Ahsan Morai witnessed the auction of fruit and vegetables at the New Sabzi Mandi Hala Naka alongwith officials of the market committee, union committee, and others. During the visit, rates of each fruit and vegetable were noted by the team so that relief could be provided to the public.