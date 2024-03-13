4 injured due to fire incident in LPG cylinder shop

FAISALABAD - Four workers were injured due to fire incident in an LPG Cylinder shop in the area of D-Type Colony police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that the gas leaked from a cylinder caught fire in an LPG Cylinder Shop situated at Iron Market Sohail Abad on Sammundri Road due to carelessness of the shopkeeper.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused burn injuries to four workers including Talha Rouf (24), Jawad Iftikhar (32), Kashif Hus­sain (35) and Arif Hussain (35). Fire fighters of Rescue 1122 after receiving information rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts and shifted the victims to hospital af­ter providing first-aid, he added.