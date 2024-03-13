Arshad Nadeem to be provided top facilities for Olympic Games preparation: Minister

LAHORE - Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem called on Punjab Minis­ter for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Senior athletics coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, Punjab Sports Minister assured Ar­shad Nadeem of every kind of sup­port by Sports Board Punjab for the preparation of Paris Olympic Games. “The whole Pakistan is proud of Arshad’s feats and after several de­cades, now there is a hope that Paki­stan can win an Olympic gold medal through Arshad Nadeem,” he added.

Expressing great confidence in star javelin thrower, Faisal Khokhar said that Arshad will live up to the ex­pectations of the nation and clinch Pakistan’s first track and field medal in Paris Olympics. “All re­quired resources and facilities will be provided for Arshad’s interna­tional standard training,” he opined.

Faisal Khokhar said that a focal person will be appointed on behalf of the Punjab Sports Department to facilitate the training of Arshad Nadeem at the Punjab Stadium. “The construction work at Arshad Nadeem Stadium will also be started soon in Mian Channu,” he asserted.

Expressing his determination on this occasion, Olympian jav­elin thrower Arshad Nadeem said that he is committed to getting an Olympic gold medal for Pakistan. “I am grateful to the Punjab Minis­ter for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar for promising the best facilities for my training. I will try to produce my best during the Paris Olympic Games and try to win international laurels for my homeland.”