Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arshad Nadeem to be provided top facilities for Olympic Games preparation: Minister

Arshad Nadeem to be provided top facilities for Olympic Games preparation: Minister
Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem called on Punjab Minis­ter for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. 

Senior athletics coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, Punjab Sports Minister assured Ar­shad Nadeem of every kind of sup­port by Sports Board Punjab for the preparation of Paris Olympic Games. “The whole Pakistan is proud of Arshad’s feats and after several de­cades, now there is a hope that Paki­stan can win an Olympic gold medal through Arshad Nadeem,” he added. 

Expressing great confidence in star javelin thrower, Faisal Khokhar said that Arshad will live up to the ex­pectations of the nation and clinch Pakistan’s first track and field medal in Paris Olympics. “All re­quired resources and facilities will be provided for Arshad’s interna­tional standard training,” he opined. 

Jam Kamal officially assumes his duties as commerce minister

Faisal Khokhar said that a focal person will be appointed on behalf of the Punjab Sports Department to facilitate the training of Arshad Nadeem at the Punjab Stadium. “The construction work at Arshad Nadeem Stadium will also be started soon in Mian Channu,” he asserted. 

Expressing his determination on this occasion, Olympian jav­elin thrower Arshad Nadeem said that he is committed to getting an Olympic gold medal for Pakistan. “I am grateful to the Punjab Minis­ter for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar for promising the best facilities for my training. I will try to produce my best during the Paris Olympic Games and try to win international laurels for my homeland.”

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024