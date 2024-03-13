Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI - Com­missioner Rawalpindi Di­vision, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Leh.

According to a Com­missioner Office spokes­person, the Commission­er while presiding over a meeting regarding devel­opment schemes instruct­ed the officers to take strict action against those throw­ing garbage and building materials in Nulla Leh.

Director Development, Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpin­di, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Author­ity, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Managing Director, Rawal­pindi Waste Management Company, Rana Sajid, SE Public Health Hasnain Khan, SE Highway and oth­er relevant officers were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner said, efforts were being made to start most important projects of Rawalpindi like Nullah Leh, Kacheri Chowk and Single Free Corridor.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that for this purpose, all the departments con­cerned should work hard.

The workings had been completed for laying trunk sewers on both sides of Nullah Leh, the Commis­sioner said.

According to various re­ports, maximum 77,000 cusecs discharge was re­corded in Leh in flood, he added. The Commission­er said that surveillance around Nullah Leh should be tightened. The report should be shared on a dai­ly basis by taking action against those who throw garbage and debris in Nal­lah Leh, he added. Engr. Aamir Khattak directed to complete working within three days to find out what were the encroachments in Nullah Leh’s right of the way. Strict action should be taken against those who did not vacate the space even after taking money for land acquisition, the Commissioner said.