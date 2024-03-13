Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Ban on export of onions and bananas notified

Ban on export of onions and bananas notified
Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The ministry of com­merce on Tuesday notified the ban on export of onions and bananas in a bid to con­trol the soaring prices of these commodities in the country. In a notification, the ministry has imposed ban on the exports of onions and ba­nanas. The ban would lapse on 15th April, 2024. The ministry of commerce has made amendments in the Export Policy Order 2022. The federal cabinet other day imposed ban on the ex­ports of these two commodi­ties due to their higher pric­es in the market. Retailers continued selling onion at Rs280-300 per kg while fruit vendors demanded Rs150 for small-sized bananas and Rs250-300 per dozen for large sized. Onion was selling at Rs150 per kg two weeks back while small-size and large-size bananas were available at Rs80 and Rs120-150 per dozen, respectively.

Staff Reporter

