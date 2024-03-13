Bike lifter gang busted, three held

BUREWALA - Model Town police have busted a motorcycle lift­er gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their pos­session during a crackdown launched on Tuesday. In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Vehari Esa Khan Sukhera, the Model Town police un­der the supervision of DSP Sardar Zaffar Iqbal launched a crackdown against crimi­nals. The police team busted the notorious motorcycle lifter Rashid Gang and ar­rested three members of the gang including the ring leader Rashid Khan, Muham­mad Ansari and Muhammad Hanif. The police also recov­ered ten stolen motorcycles from their possession, how­ever, further investigations were underway and more re­coveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.