BISE Lahore issues roll number slips for Class 9

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued roll number slips for class 9th private students for the first annual examination of 2024.

The secondary school part I exams are scheduled to commence on March 19, 2024. The Economic paper will be held in the morning session, while History of Pakistan, Dress making and fashion designing, and Art and Model Drawing exams will take place in the evening on the first day.

All private and government school students are required to bring their roll number slips to the examination hall.



The private students can download the class 9th roll number slip 2024 for examination by clicking this link. (https://slips.biselahore.com/).



Steps to Get Roll Number Slip 2024



1-Enter your Form No According to Admission Form

2-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

3-Enter your Previous Roll No

4-Enter your Reference No

5-Enter your Complete Name According to Admission Form



6-Enter your Complete Father Name According to Admission Form