China, Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman

BEIJING - The na­vies of China, Iran, and Russia are holding joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 11 to 15, the Ministry of Nation­al Defense of China announced. The drills, dubbed “Securi­ty Bond-2024,” were aimed at strengthening maritime cooper­ation and safeguarding regional peace and stability, according to the ministry. The Chinese Peo­ple’s Liberation Army Navy sent three ships to participate in the drills, including the guided-mis­sile destroyer Urumqi, the guid­ed-missile frigate Linyi, and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.