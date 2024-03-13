CM Maryam approves 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday approved the construction of 21-sto­rey Arfa Karim Tower-II in Lahore with offices of leading IT companies to be set up there.

“IT, education and film city projects should be started in Lahore at the earliest,” said Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif while presiding over a meeting on IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park.

She directed that business opportunities should be provided to the best IT companies from all over the world in IT City in Lahore. Madam Chief Minister expressed her satis­faction that Microsoft, Oracle and other big companies have given their consent to estab­lish offices in IT City. She also directed the authorities concerned to invite major Chinese IT companies as well to set up their offices here.

Moreover, the chief was briefed that cam­puses of world-re­nowned international universities will also be built in Education City for the students from all over Pakistan including Punjab. She directed to present a comprehen­sive plan in this regard at the earliest after con­sulting the management of these universities.

Additionally, the chief minister approved the launch of a free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore. She directed to start free Wi-Fi service pref­erably in educational in­ stitutions, at airports, Rail­ways stations and bus stands. Under the project, in Phase-I, free Wi-Fi ser­vice will be launched at 10 locations in Lahore with­in two weeks. In total, free Wi-Fi sites will be estab­lished at 516 locations in Lahore. Earlier, the CEO CBD Mr Imran Amin gave a detailed presentation on IT City and Lahore Knowl­edge Park project. Senior Provincial Minister Marri­yum Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rashid, In­formation Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sa­nia Ashiq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Sec­retary Housing, Secretary Higher Education, CEO Brig (Rtd) Mansoor Janjua DG LDA, Chairman PITB and other officers con­cerned also attended the meeting. Separately, the chief minister Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday ordered that cleanliness campaign should be expedited across Punjab. The chief minister also approved the launch of “Clean Punjab” Model Pi­lot Project in Jhelum, Jhang, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. Under the project, these four cities of Punjab will be made model cities in terms of cleanliness. Mad­am Chief Minister direct­ed to develop a sustainable model of solid waste man­agement in both urban and rural areas of the Province.