Commissioner, DC distribute commendable certificates among health officers

NAWABSHAH - Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Syed Muham­mad Sajjad Hyder and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Bena­zirabad Zahid Hussain Rand have distributed commend­able certificates among health officers for achieving 100 per­cent result during the last na­tional anti-polio campaign in Sindh. District Health Officer (DHO) Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional District Health Officer Dr Umar Jamali, Dr Riaz Shah, Focal Per­son for Polio Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jhan­gir Korai Apart from Dr Aftab Ahmed, certificates of appre­ciation were distributed to 33 officers and staff of the Health Department. Addressing the ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of the Deputy Commis­sioner’s Office, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand said that dur­ing the last national anti-polio campaign, excellent perfor­mance has been demonstrated by the health department of Shaheed Benazirabad through­out Sindh, which was a com­mendable initiative. Together, we will play our full role for the eradication of polio so that by making polio eradication pos­sible, innocent children can be saved from diseases like polio.