Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput on Tuesday said the local administration would provide relief to common men during the holy month of Ramazan. He asked all deputy commissioners to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and provide relief to the common men. The com­missioner also directed offi­cers of the Food and Bureau of Supply and Measurement to remain in the field and as­sist the local administration in bringing the violators to justice. Meanwhile, the ad­ministration expedited action against 148 profiteers in all seven districts of Karachi divi­sion and fined Rs. 957000 for overpricing essential items on the first day of Ramazan.

