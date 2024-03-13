Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Crackdown against profiteers launched in Havelian

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

HAVELIAN  -  On the first day of Ramazan, Assistant Commis­sioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday started a crackdown on several prominent vendors, imposing heavy fines and conducting thorough inspections across the city. Working in collabo­ration with the Livestock, Halal Food Authority, Health Department, and Weight & Measures De­partment, numerous butcher shops were heavily fined for violations. 

During the inspections, samples were collected from milk vendors on-site, and action was taken against chicken sellers those were found guilty of selling poultry meat instead of live chicken.

Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal empha­sized that strict measures would be taken against any vendors found violating government-set price regulations. She stressed the importance of adhering to official price rates and warned that significant fines and penalties would be en­forced against all offenders, regardless of their scale of operation. She urged the community to embrace a spirit of unity and cooperation during Ramadan.

