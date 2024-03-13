Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed

Karachi - Kemari Senior Superinten­dent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao on Tuesday chaired a meeting regard­ing crime control and se­curity arrangements dur­ing Ramazan at SSP office Kemari here. SP site divi­sion, all SDPOs and SHOs participated in the meeting. The SSP Kemari issued spe­cial instructions regarding the security of mosques, imambargahs and markets during the month of Rama­zan. He issued instructions to play a role to maintain smooth flow of traffic be­fore Iftar. On this occasion, a detailed review of the crime control performance of all the police stations was also conducted and neces­sary instructions were giv­en to control street crime, narcotics, gutka/mawa and other organised crime.