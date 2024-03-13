CTD arrests terrorist in Sahiwal IBO

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested a terrorist in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Sahiwal.

As per details, the Intelligence Based Operation was carried out on Arif Wala Road and arrested one terrorist.

CTD officials stated that the arrested terrorist of the banned organization was identified as Azam Gul and a resident of Landi Kotal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CTD spokesperson said that weapons, explosives, detonators and batteries from the possession of arrested terrorists.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson in a statement claimed that the accused, identified as Zahid, brought a large number of weapons to Karachi.

The CTD officials claimed that a total of eight 9mm pistols, four 30 bore pistols, and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the arrested individual.

Meanwhile, the arrested individual during the interrogation revealed that the two accused, named Shahrukh and Waqar from Mansehra, supplied arms to Zahid.

In a separate operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Hyderabad arrested terrorists of a banned organization from Jamshoro.

As per details, CTD has foiled a terrorist attack in Jamshoro ahead of the general election 2024.