Delivery of Nighaban Ramadan package to be completed in first Ashra: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tues­day said that doorstep delivery of Nighaban Ramadan package will be completed in the first Ashra of Ramadan.

While setting the tar­get of each district, he directed that there will be zero tolerance on the target. A daily tar­get of 12604 house­holds was set for Rawal­pindi district. Similarly, 4785 of Attock district, 3723 of Jhelum district, 3863 of Chakwal district and 396 target of Mur­ree were set. Engineer Aamir Khattak strict­ly instructed that there should be no complaint of cluster distribution anywhere.

The main purpose of the Punjab government giving this package at their doorstep is to save them from the incon­venience of standing in long queues and to preserve their self-es­teem. Engineer Aamir Khattak said that strict monitoring of Nigh­aban Ramadan pack­age is being done, how­ever, if people have any complaints in this pro­cess, they should post their complaints on so­cial media account of Commissioner Rawal­pindi instead of visiting any office. He assured that immediate action will be taken on all le­gitimate complaints with proper details. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held regarding the doorstep delivery of Nighaban Ramzan package and review of Ramzan Model Bazars.

Deputy Commission­er Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Addi­tional Commissioner Coordination Syed Naz­arat Ali, Director Gen­eral PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Director Lo­cal Government Sibtain Kazmi and other con­cerned officers attended this meeting in person while Deputy Commis­sioner Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link. While giving a brief on this occasion, it was said that so far 1 lakh 24 thousand 658 beneficiaries have been handed over the Ram­adan Nighaban pack­age at their doorsteps in Rawalpindi division.

According to the de­tails, 38877 beneficiar­ies in Rawalpindi dis­trict, 38329 in Attock district, 16326 in Jhelum district, 29492 in Chakol district and 2661 bene­ficiaries in Murree dis­trict have been provided with Ramadan package at their doorstep. It was told in the brief­ing that the addresses of the houses have also been taken by obtain­ing SIMs from the identi­ty card numbers to ver­ify the data provided. Commissioner Rawal­pindi directed that agri­culture fair price shops should be functional in model markets of all dis­tricts and Deputy Com­missioners should mon­itor them themselves. Along with this, to mod­erate the prices, Depu­ty Commissioner should participate in the bid­ding process of Mandi so that the prices can be controlled from there. Engineer Aamir Khat­tak added that the per­formance of price mag­istrates should not be a papers but should be on the tongue of people in the field. A special check to be kept on big stores during price checking. While briefing Commis­sioner Rawalpindi on the performance of Price Magistrates, it was told that 1624 complaints of illegal profiteering were received during 74,445 raids throughout the di­vision from March 1st. Upon which 08 FIRs, 17 buildings were sealed while 311 people were arrested.