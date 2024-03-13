Delivery of Nighaban Ramadan package to be completed in first Ashra: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday said that doorstep delivery of Nighaban Ramadan package will be completed in the first Ashra of Ramadan.
While setting the target of each district, he directed that there will be zero tolerance on the target. A daily target of 12604 households was set for Rawalpindi district. Similarly, 4785 of Attock district, 3723 of Jhelum district, 3863 of Chakwal district and 396 target of Murree were set. Engineer Aamir Khattak strictly instructed that there should be no complaint of cluster distribution anywhere.
The main purpose of the Punjab government giving this package at their doorstep is to save them from the inconvenience of standing in long queues and to preserve their self-esteem. Engineer Aamir Khattak said that strict monitoring of Nighaban Ramadan package is being done, however, if people have any complaints in this process, they should post their complaints on social media account of Commissioner Rawalpindi instead of visiting any office. He assured that immediate action will be taken on all legitimate complaints with proper details. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held regarding the doorstep delivery of Nighaban Ramzan package and review of Ramzan Model Bazars.
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Director General PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Director Local Government Sibtain Kazmi and other concerned officers attended this meeting in person while Deputy Commissioner Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link. While giving a brief on this occasion, it was said that so far 1 lakh 24 thousand 658 beneficiaries have been handed over the Ramadan Nighaban package at their doorsteps in Rawalpindi division.
According to the details, 38877 beneficiaries in Rawalpindi district, 38329 in Attock district, 16326 in Jhelum district, 29492 in Chakol district and 2661 beneficiaries in Murree district have been provided with Ramadan package at their doorstep. It was told in the briefing that the addresses of the houses have also been taken by obtaining SIMs from the identity card numbers to verify the data provided. Commissioner Rawalpindi directed that agriculture fair price shops should be functional in model markets of all districts and Deputy Commissioners should monitor them themselves. Along with this, to moderate the prices, Deputy Commissioner should participate in the bidding process of Mandi so that the prices can be controlled from there. Engineer Aamir Khattak added that the performance of price magistrates should not be a papers but should be on the tongue of people in the field. A special check to be kept on big stores during price checking. While briefing Commissioner Rawalpindi on the performance of Price Magistrates, it was told that 1624 complaints of illegal profiteering were received during 74,445 raids throughout the division from March 1st. Upon which 08 FIRs, 17 buildings were sealed while 311 people were arrested.