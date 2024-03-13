DG LDA for action plan to further improve working of TEPA

LAHORE: - Director General Lahore Development Author­ity Tahir Farooq visited TEPA headquarters yes­terday. Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain gave a briefing about the working and performance of all wings of TEPA. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the filling of path holes has been completed at 539 places in the city. Di­rector General LDA Tahir Farooq called for an ac­tion plan to further improve the working of TEPA. Director General LDA Tahir Farooq directed that TEPA to activate its enforcement wing, perfor­mance should be made clearly visible in the work­ing field. Illegal boards installed on city roads should be removed, only approved boards should be allowed. DG LDA Tahir Farooq said that TEPA should ensure strict implementation of parking rules, parking space should be ensured as per ap­proved maps. DG LDA said that according to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, encroachments should be removed from the parking spaces. He directed to give no­tices and warnings to those who violate the rules, action should be taken for non-implementation. Director General LDA Tahir Farooq directed Chief Engineer TEPA to present the future action plan. A report should be submitted after surveying the U-turns on the entrance and exit routes of the city. TEPA should work with the traffic police to improve the traffic flow at the important points of the city. Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, Project Director, Engineer and concerned officers attended the meeting.