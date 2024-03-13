Diminishing Colours: Losing vibrance of classical music in Pakistan

The true colours of our culture are gradually disappearing. The sitaar, tabla and harmonium which once adorned every song have started to be replaced by the piano, drums and keyboard. Composers have started relying on western instruments for their work, whether it may be the song for a wedding or a movie. This sends a clear message of discouragement to our classical musicians.
One effort to sustain interest in classical music has been the production of fusion songs by giants such as Coke Studio and Kashmir Beats. Yet, these fusions rely heavily on western rhythm and beat. The cultural element is condensed in language by incorporating Urdu lyrics into what would otherwise be a predominantly Western song. This is particularly evident in songs such as “Go”. To this end, fusion music should try not to eliminate our classical melodies, raag and thaat, from the music, rather focus on enhancing them through the western style. Fusions must be balanced between the two, classical eastern and popular western. For younger audiences, the efforts in fusion music sustain their interest. By exploiting their preexisting familiarity with western styles, they can be swiftly introduced to classical music elements and appreciate them. Songs such as “Kana Yaari” and “Pasoori” are remarkable examples. By appealing to the fusion audience, they have gained widespread popularity and hence shown millions of viewers what a Kathak dance or a Balochi lyric can do.
One of the reasons for fewer classical musicians is because of how much harder the knowledge has been to acquire, resulting in an esoteric niche. The skills of classical music have almost entirely been passed down orally from teacher to student with limited record or instruction in writing. It makes this knowledge inaccessible, whereas tutorials in western music theory and instruments are easily accessible through Youtube, blogs and books. It is one of the reasons why aspiring musicians would gravitate towards western music over their own. To this end, instruction programs in music should be made freely available by the government. Only with tangible investment into training programs for classical music, can we ensure this precious art progresses. The passage of time is often wrongly accused of triggering this decline. After all, music and art in general will inevitably evolve with changing socio-political norms.
MARIA RIAZ