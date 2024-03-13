Diminishing Colours: Losing vibrance of classical music in Pakistan

The true colours of our cul­ture are gradually disap­pearing. The sitaar, tabla and harmonium which once adorned every song have start­ed to be replaced by the piano, drums and keyboard. Compos­ers have started relying on west­ern instruments for their work, whether it may be the song for a wedding or a movie. This sends a clear message of discourage­ment to our classical musicians.

One effort to sustain inter­est in classical music has been the production of fusion songs by giants such as Coke Studio and Kashmir Beats. Yet, these fusions rely heavily on west­ern rhythm and beat. The cul­tural element is condensed in language by incorporating Urdu lyrics into what would otherwise be a predominantly Western song. This is particu­larly evident in songs such as “Go”. To this end, fusion music should try not to eliminate our classical melodies, raag and thaat, from the music, rath­er focus on enhancing them through the western style. Fusions must be balanced be­tween the two, classical east­ern and popular western. For younger audiences, the efforts in fusion music sustain their in­terest. By exploiting their pre­existing familiarity with west­ern styles, they can be swiftly introduced to classical music elements and appreciate them. Songs such as “Kana Yaari” and “Pasoori” are remarkable examples. By appealing to the fusion audience, they have gained widespread popularity and hence shown millions of viewers what a Kathak dance or a Balochi lyric can do.

One of the reasons for few­er classical musicians is be­cause of how much harder the knowledge has been to ac­quire, resulting in an esoteric niche. The skills of classical music have almost entirely been passed down orally from teacher to student with limited record or instruction in writ­ing. It makes this knowledge inaccessible, whereas tutorials in western music theory and instruments are easily acces­sible through Youtube, blogs and books. It is one of the rea­sons why aspiring musicians would gravitate towards west­ern music over their own. To this end, instruction programs in music should be made freely available by the government. Only with tangible investment into training programs for classical music, can we ensure this precious art progresses. The passage of time is often wrongly accused of trigger­ing this decline. After all, mu­sic and art in general will in­evitably evolve with changing socio-political norms.

MARIA RIAZ