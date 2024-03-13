Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Distribution of Nighebaan Ramazan package continues without interruption: DC

Says ACs of Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamiwali, Yazman, Ahmedpur East and Bahawalpur distributing ration bags to beneficiaries at their doorsteps

Our Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
BAHAWAL PUR   -  The distribution of Nighebaan Rama­zan package by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues with­out interruption under the supervi­sion of Deputy Commissioner Baha­walpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. 

He added that Assistant Commis­sioners of Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamiwa­li, Yazman , Ahmedpur East and Baha­walpur distributing ration bags to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps. 

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the data for the Nighebaan Rama­zan package has been digitised and the app developed by PITB is being used to save the complete data of the Ramazan package. 

Hampers are being distributed among the beneficiaries at their door­steps in a dignified manner. He said that food hampers will be distributed among 2 lakh 56 thousand 133 fami­lies in Bahawalpur district under the Nighebaan Ramazan package. 

He said ensuring high quality and specified quantity, food hampers con­tain 2 kg of high quality rice, 2 kg of ghee, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of gram flour and 10 kg of flour bag.

