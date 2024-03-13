Distribution of Nighebaan Ramazan package continues without interruption: DC

BAHAWAL PUR - The distribution of Nighebaan Ramazan package by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif continues without interruption under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.
He added that Assistant Commissioners of Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamiwali, Yazman , Ahmedpur East and Bahawalpur distributing ration bags to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.
The Deputy Commissioner has said that the data for the Nighebaan Ramazan package has been digitised and the app developed by PITB is being used to save the complete data of the Ramazan package.
Hampers are being distributed among the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in a dignified manner. He said that food hampers will be distributed among 2 lakh 56 thousand 133 families in Bahawalpur district under the Nighebaan Ramazan package.
He said ensuring high quality and specified quantity, food hampers contain 2 kg of high quality rice, 2 kg of ghee, 2 kg of sugar, 2 kg of gram flour and 10 kg of flour bag.