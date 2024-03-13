Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

District admin fixes milk, yogurt rates during Ramadan 2024

District admin fixes milk, yogurt rates during Ramadan 2024
Web Desk
8:57 PM | March 13, 2024
Business

The District Administration has fixed maximum retail prices of loose milk and yogurt for Ramadan 2024.

According to a notification, the official retail price of loose milk will be Rs160 per litre. But in reality, it is being sold at Rs190 to Rs210 per litre.

 Similarly, the retail price of yogurt has been fixed at Rs180 per kilogram. It is being sold at Rs190 to Rs200 per kg.

Milk Rates 

Official Rate (Rs) = Rs 160
Market Rate (Rs) = Rs 190 to Rs 210

Yogurt Rates


Official Rate (Rs) = Rs 180
Market Rate (Rs) = Rs 190 to  Rs 200

 

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024