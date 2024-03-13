District admin fixes milk, yogurt rates during Ramadan 2024

The District Administration has fixed maximum retail prices of loose milk and yogurt for Ramadan 2024.

According to a notification, the official retail price of loose milk will be Rs160 per litre. But in reality, it is being sold at Rs190 to Rs210 per litre.

Similarly, the retail price of yogurt has been fixed at Rs180 per kilogram. It is being sold at Rs190 to Rs200 per kg.

Milk Rates



Official Rate (Rs) = Rs 160

Market Rate (Rs) = Rs 190 to Rs 210



Yogurt Rates



Official Rate (Rs) = Rs 180

Market Rate (Rs) = Rs 190 to Rs 200



