Dr Fateh Mari calls for prudent food practices to tackle scarcity

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri has called for concerted efforts to ad­dress the prevailing issue of food and water scarcity affecting various regions across Pakistan, particu­larly in Sindh. He empha­sised the alarming rate of food wastage, estimated at 4.7 percent, occurring in households, wedding halls, and hotels. Dr Marri made these remarks while addressing student vol­unteers during an initia­tive aimed at promoting responsible food procure­ment and consumption, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative, under the su­pervision of the Institute of Food Sciences and Tech­nology at the University Senate Hall, commenced on Monday. The VC under­scored the plight of chil­dren and individuals in Thar and Kohistan, who are seen begging for water and bread along roadsides. He stressed the importance of initiating prudent food practices at the house­hold level and highlighted the necessity of promot­ing this initiative through social media channels. Dr James Robert Okoth, Head of the Food and Agricul­ture Organization (FAO) in Sindh, emphasised the significance of reducing food wastage and redirect­ing surplus resources to aid vulnerable commu­nities. Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director of IFST, highlighted the crucial role of societal awareness in fostering responsible food consumption habits. While, Director UA&FA Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumb­har and Director ORIC Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for collective action to address food scarcity and wastage. “The initiative aims to cul­tivate a culture of mindful food usage within society and tackle the pressing is­sue of food insecurity faced by marginalised communi­ties across Pakistan,” they added. The event was at­tended among others by Dr Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr Asadullah Marri, alongwith a large number of faculty and students.