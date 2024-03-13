Wednesday, March 13, 2024
ECP declares plea seeking KP CM’s disqualification admissible

Gandapur directed to appear before commission on March 26

Agencies
March 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the petition to disqualify Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and set the formal hearing for March 26 after the preliminary hearings.

A two-member bench of the Election Commis­sion comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi issued a notice to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The bench directed the District Election Commission of DI Khan to submit a report con­cerning false statements on 735 kanal property in the nomination papers and allegations of asset concealment by Ganda­pur before March 26.

In the preliminary hearing on the appli­cation filed by Jamiat

 Ulema Islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami, the bench was in­formed that 735 kanals of land in DI Khan had been temporarily transferred to Ali Amin Gandapur, despite Asif Khan being the origi­nal owner of the land. Ac­cording to the written de­cision, based on the asset details provided by Ali Amin in 2020, he acquired a Land Cruiser vehicle by selling the same land, which makes him ineligible for the Provincial Assembly seat due to false information. It’s worth not­ing that the Election Com­mission received a petition against Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa for pur­portedly concealing assets. Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Kafeel Nizami moved the application stating Ali Amin Gandapur made false state­ments regarding his proper­ty in the nomination papers.

President not to draw salary due to economic challenges

