ECP starts preparation for bye-elections on 24 vacant seats of national, provincial assemblies

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body [ECP] has formally stated preparation for bye-elections on 24 vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies. The Election Commission of Pakistan, which has yet to announce the date for the bye-polls, has started preparation regarding ballot boxes, deputing law enforcement agencies at sensitive polling stations and other related matters. In the bye-elections, the trained staff of the electoral watchdog will act as re­turning officers, monitoring the electoral process and ensuring transparency in the polls. Soon, the com­mission will announce the schedule and list of the constituencies where the bye-polls will take place.

Meanwhile, nine candidates including, Alia Ham­za from PTI and Kamran Michael from PML-N, have received nomination papers for participating in Senate election from Punjab. Senate elections are set for 12 seats in Punjab on April 2. Alia Hamza’s nomination papers for the Senate candidacy in Punjab were submitted to the Election Commis­sioner’s Office by her husband, Jameel Malik. Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Kamran Michael received nomination papers from the Pro­vincial Election Commissioner. In Punjab, elections are being held for 7 general seats, 2 women seats, 2 technocrats seats, and one minority seat. The schedule for the Senate elections will be announced on March 14. Candidates interested in contesting the elections have been asked to obtain nomination papers from the Election Commission headquarters and provincial election commissioners of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.