First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held

SARGODHA - The inaugural session of the District Moni­toring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assem­bly Rana Munawer Ghaus here on Tuesday. The com­mittee members, including MPA Safdar Hussain Sahi, MPA Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Mekan, Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd)Shoaib Ali, along with addi­tional deputy commission­ers, assistant commissioners, and municipal officers were also present. The session dis­cussed the distribution of ra­tion among deserving people under the Ramadan Negeh­ban Package. The meeting was informed that concrete steps were being taken to achieve all the objectives of the “Suthra Punjab pro­gramme. Later, Committee Rana Munawar Ghous and members of the district mon­itoring committee inspected the Ramazan Bazaar.