FM Dar takes charge as foreign affairs minister

ISLAMABAD - Ishaq Dar yesterday assumed his new role as the 39th Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was received by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and other high-ranking officials of the ministry. The Foreign Office said the new Foreign Minister Dar was briefed by the foreign secretary and additional secretaries on Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives and key areas of focus. Dar will soon be joined by former caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani as Adviser to Prime Minister and Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs. I