Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FM Dar takes charge as foreign affairs minister

FM Dar takes charge as foreign affairs minister
Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Ishaq Dar yesterday as­sumed his new role as the 39th Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Upon his arrival at the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs, he was received by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and other high-ranking offi­cials of the ministry. The For­eign Office said the new For­eign Minister Dar was briefed by the foreign secretary and additional secretaries on Paki­stan’s foreign policy objectives and key areas of focus. Dar will soon be joined by former care­taker Foreign Minister Jalil Ab­bas Jilani as Adviser to Prime Minister and Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Foreign Affairs. I

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024