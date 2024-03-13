FM Dar takes charge as foreign affairs minister

ISLAMABAD - Ishaq Dar yesterday as­sumed his new role as the 39th Foreign Minister of Pakistan. Upon his arrival at the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs, he was received by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and other high-ranking offi­cials of the ministry. The For­eign Office said the new For­eign Minister Dar was briefed by the foreign secretary and additional secretaries on Paki­stan’s foreign policy objectives and key areas of focus. Dar will soon be joined by former care­taker Foreign Minister Jalil Ab­bas Jilani as Adviser to Prime Minister and Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Foreign Affairs. I