Football brings Afghan and Pakistan’s teams together for Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - The Spanish Football Academy in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refu­gee Agency, organized a friendly football match be­tween Afghan Refugee and Pakistani women’s teams to celebrate the Interna­tional Women’s Day.

Under this year’s theme of ‘invest in women’, the event in Islamabad was supported by the Barça Foundation, aimed at cel­ebrating the resilience and strength of all women and girls, including refugees, and providing an inclusive platform for both Afghan and Pakistani players to come together in the spirit of sportswomanship.

The occasion marked the first opportunity for the Af­ghan team to play as a team together since they fled to Pakistan in search of safe­ty some three years ago. Thanks to the support from the Spanish Football Acad­emy, they have resumed training three days a week, improving their fitness and honing their skills. With encouragement from Pakistan team, the Afghan women dug deep and did not quit, with players shar­ing their strength as well as passion for the game, “magic happens when you don’t give up, even though you want to.”

“Sports have the power to transcend borders and cultures, offering hope and empowerment to those who have been forced to flee their homes,” said Philippa Candler, UNHCR’s representative in Paki­stan. “By bringing together the Afghan and Pakistani women’s football teams, we aim to promote unity, peace, and empowerment among women from these neighbouring countries.”

Candler also emphasized the importance of invest­ing in women and girls’ well-being and health, highlighting the positive impact on entire commu­nities when women are empowered. The football event is part of a commit­ment by UNHCR to focus on mental and physical health of refugees and host communities, with partici­pation in sports providing a transformative opportu­nity for women and girls to flourish and thrive.

Following the inspiring match, a special session was organized for young girls from the community to learn and practice foot­ball skills under the guid­ance of members from the Afghan and Pakistani wom­en’s football teams. This workshop aimed to inspire and empower the next gen­eration of female athletes by providing them with role models and hands-on training opportunities.