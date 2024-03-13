Football team training camp underway

LAHORE - Pakistan national football team has commenced its rig­orous training camp in prep­aration for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Jordan. Under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine, the team is diligently honing their skills and tactics for the upcom­ing encounter. Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Nauman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri is ensur­ing peak performance in prep­aration for the crucial match. The training camp, currently underway in Lahore, will span over the next few days before moving to Islamabad, where the team will continue their preparations in earnest.