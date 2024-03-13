Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold prices declines

Gold prices declines
APP
March 13, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market decreased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs230,100 on Tuesday as against its sale at Rs230,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 to Rs197,274 from Rs197,360 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold de­creased to Rs.180,834 from Rs180,913, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market de­creased by $1 and was trad­ed at $2,197 from $2,198.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1710220152.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024