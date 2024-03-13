Gold prices declines

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market decreased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs230,100 on Tuesday as against its sale at Rs230,200 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 to Rs197,274 from Rs197,360 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold de­creased to Rs.180,834 from Rs180,913, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market de­creased by $1 and was trad­ed at $2,197 from $2,198.