Gwadar Port dredging channel project completed

GWADAR - The Gwadar Port Maintenance Dredging Navigation Channel project has been com­pleted, ensuring a depth of 14 meters at the naviga­tional channel of Gwadar Port.

Now it is enough to accommodate large ships of more than 50,000 tons and this will further enhance the throughput capacity of Gwadar Port.

In this regard a Completion Ceremony for Mainte­nance Dredging Navigation Channel project was held at the Gwadar Port.

The project was officially started on April 7, 2023. The desilting process came into action to restore the original depth of navigational channel at Gwadar Port offering heavyweight ships to float well.

“It will ensure seamless movement of all types of vessels and will facilitate them to dock at ease without any hiccup,” GPA Desilting Project Director Dawood Baloch told Gwadar Pro.

“As per plan, we reclaimed 14 meters of natural and original operational depth at Gwadar Port at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion,” another GPA official said. He ex­pressed satisfaction over the pace of operation.

The China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) official said that undoubtedly, no de-silting activity was taken place in the last 7 years. Last Gwa­dar Port desilting operation was executed in 2015.