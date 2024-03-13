Haiti PM agrees to step aside amid regional push to end crisis

KINGSTON - Haiti’s prime minister said ear­ly Tuesday that he would step aside, seeking to quell a spiral­ing crisis of gang violence that spurred a regional push for po­litical transition in the impover­ished Caribbean nation.

Caribbean nations secured Ariel Henry’s resignation at an emergency meeting on Monday in Jamaica, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered another $100 million to pave the way for the security force, which will be led by Kenya. Gangs have taken over much of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country and in recent weeks the crisis has grown even more violent, with bodies strewn across the streets, armed bandits looting basic infra­structure and fears rising of a famine.

“The gov­ernment I lead cannot remain insen­sitive to this situation. As I have always said, no sacrifice is too great for our homeland Haiti,” Henry said in an address posted online. He said the government had agreed to the creation of a “presidential transition council,” whose members would be cho­sen after discussions among vari­ous Haitian stakeholders. “The government I lead will step aside immediately after the installation of the council,” Henry pledged.

Gang leaders had demanded the departure of Henry, who has remained in power since presi­dent Jovenel Moise’s 2021 as­sassination. Haiti has not held national elections since 2016.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali, the current chair of the Carib­bean regional body CARICOM, saluted Henry’s “selfless intent.”

“That selfless intent was to see Haiti succeed,” Ali said after a weekend of hurried diplomacy.

Blinken, who spent seven hours inside the talks in a Kingston ho­tel, confirmed Henry’s resigna­tion in a telephone call initiated by the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. A US official travel­ing with Blinken said that Henry had agreed to quit on Friday but was waiting for the Kingston con­ference to sort out details of the transition. Also raised were ways to prevent reprisals against Hen­ry and his allies, with the United States agreeing that the outgoing prime minister.