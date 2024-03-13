HEC announces Global Korea Scholarships

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Com­mission (HEC) has an­nounced Global Korea Scholarships for Paki­stan/ AJK students to get admission in Master and PhD programmes in Korean Universities. Ac­cording to the details, Global Korea Scholarship is designed to provide in­ternational students with opportunities to study at higher educational institutions in Korea in pursuit of academic degrees, which will en­hance international education exchange and deepen mutual friend­ship between Korea and Pakistan. Similarly, the purpose of this program is to provide Pakistani students with opportuni­ties to conduct advanced studies in Master’s & PhD programs at higher educational institutions in Korea. The complete application form should be submitted to this ad­dress i.e Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Block 13, st. 29, Diplomatic Enclave 2, G-5/4, Islam­abad before 15th March 2024 via courier. As per instructions, it is the sole responsibility of the student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Ar­chitects and Town Plan­ners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Paki­stan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc. Students can apply di­rectly to scholarship.