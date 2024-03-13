Hindutva, Modi and Pakistan

The common man on both sides of borders often harbors ambivalence toward the rise of Hindutva and the emergence of PM Modi in the Indian political landscape. Such political apathy fails to take into account the entire narrative surrounding the Hindutva ideology, its historical roots, and its vision for the Indian heartland, as well as its regional and global outlook.
Hindutva, a political ideology rooted in the Hindu faith, asserts the supremacy of Hinduism and perceives other religions, particularly Indian Muslims, as outsiders. The ideology contends that India’s political, legal, economic, and social landscape should align with Hindu principles. It is noteworthy that such a faith-driven stance is defined by a political leader rather than a religious monk.
Examining the history of Hindutva, one must consider the influential perspectives presented in Savarkar’s “Essentials of Hindutva” (1923) and M.S. Golwalkar’s “We or our Nationhood Defined.” Both figures, admirers of Hitler, explicitly advocated for an exclusive form of nationalism and society grounded in political Hinduism. They played pivotal roles in establishing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1925, which championed the cause of Hindutva.
During this period, the Indian National Congress, the driving force behind Indian independence, was led by liberal and pluralistic minds like Gandhi and Nehru, who firmly rejected the idea of Hindutva. Nehru, in his seminal work “Discovery of India,” expounded on an India characterized by diversity, pluralism, and religious tolerance. Meanwhile, the RSS worked diligently to propagate its ideology across India, culminating in the assassination of Gandhi by the Hindu nationalist Godse, who believed Gandhi favored Pakistan and Muslims post-India’s partition.
Following an initial ban, the RSS realized the need for a well-organized political party to advance its mission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the preferred political vehicle for the RSS and other right-wing elements in India. The BJP, acting as the political mouthpiece of the RSS, strategically leveraged events such as the illegal emergency of Indira Gandhi (1975-77), the Shah Bano Case (1985), and the demolition of Babri Masjid (1991) to gain momentum. This strategy paved the way for the BJP’s ascent from a single Member of Parliament to the largest party in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Enter Modi: Initially, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he envisioned economic development in the early 2000s. However, in retrospect, his staunch support for Hindutva became evident during the Gujarat riots of 2002, where he oversaw the deadliest attacks on Indian Muslims, solidifying his hardliner image. Capitalizing on the decline of the Indian National Congress in the early 2010s due to corruption and dynastic politics, Modi seized the opportunity and became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.
During his first term, Modi expanded his Hindutva ideology by marginalizing Muslims in politics, economy, and society. He asserted that the BJP could secure the majority of parliamentary seats without nominating Indian Muslims, while simultaneously tightening laws on conversion and remaining silent on violations against Muslims and other minorities. Modi energized his base by evoking the glories of Hindu mythological past, signaling a departure from the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi.
In his second term, Modi pursued more assertive policies, revoking the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir, overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple on the Babri Masjid ruins, and implementing the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act to marginalize Muslims and other minorities. Additionally, he politicized Indian institutions, including the higher judiciary, civil servants, and armed forces, consolidating his Hindutva ideology. Consequently, India became a more polarized, socially exclusive, intolerant, and hostile environment.
Despite India’s ascent to the fifth-largest economy during Modi’s tenure, Oxfam International highlights a stark economic inequality, with 49% of wealth owned by 1% of the elite. This inequality persists despite significant investments from the USA and Europe, leaving the benefits concentrated in a few hands.
Simultaneously, Modi’s tenure witnessed strained relations with Pakistan. Adopting a policy of isolation, Modi engaged in diplomatic offenses, launching disinformation campaigns against Pakistan, involving internal matters like Baluchistan, funding terrorism, and leveraging economic coercion through FATF. Talks on Kashmir stalled, and calls for revoking the Indus Water Treaty emanated from the Indian side. Modi further energized his base with claims of fabricated surgical strikes and the Balakot air strikes in 2019.
As a fervent supporter of Hindutva ideology, Modi and his establishment entertain notions of reversing the partition to create Akhand Bharat or acquiring regions of Azad Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan. Other theories suggest India seeks to weaken Pakistan to assert regional hegemony.
Modi’s posture toward Pakistan indicates a lack of interest in peace efforts. His track record in both domestic and international politics underscores his prioritization of political gains and ideology over the interests of India. Consequently, Pakistan should not harbor utopian dreams of peace with India in the foreseeable future. Instead, policies should focus on creating political and economic stability while avoiding appeasement and adventurism with India to protect core interests.
Sher Ali Bukhari
The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.