Honda CG 125 easy installment plans for March 2024

In an exciting growth for motorcycle devotees in Pakistan, the famous Japanese manufacturer, Atlas Honda, has unveiled the 2024 model of its popular Honda CG 125. Filled with a powerful engine, fuel efficiency, and some stylish exterior changes, this classic model continues to dominate the market.

Key Features of Honda CG 125:



-Robust four-speed Constant Mesh transmission

-Multiple Wet Clutch Plates for enhanced performance and durability

-Impressive 9.2 litres petrol capacity with excellent mileage

-Lightweight design with a dry weight of 100kg

-Striking color options – Red and Black

Current Price:



As of now, the official website lists the Honda CG 125 at an attractive price of Rs234,900.

Zero Markup Installment Plans by Bank Alfalah:

Bank Alfalah is making dreams come true by offering zero percent markup installment plans for the CG 125, providing an affordable way to own this iconic motorcycle.



For a Three-Month Plan:

-Monthly installment of Rs78,300

-2.5% processing fee

For a Six-Month Plan:

-Monthly installment of Rs39,150

-5% processing fee



Flexible Financing Options:

Bank Alfalah offers extended support to customers seeking installment plans beyond six months, with a nominal interest rate. This flexibility allows customers to customize their payment schedules to suit their financial preferences.

With Bank Alfalah’s zero markup installment plan, owning the powerful Honda CG 125 has never been easier. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the thrill of the open road on this iconic motorcycle.