Imran refuses to mark attendance while not in court

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has refused to mark attendance on the register saying either to produce him in the court or mark his attendance through video link.

“I won’t mark my attendance on the register, ei­ther produce me to the court or mark my atten­dance through video link,” Imran said when the court staffers approached him to mark attendance in the register to start proceeding of five different cases in the court of Judge Thair Abbas Sipra on Tuesday. These cases also included a case of his wife Bushra involving fake receipts of Toshakhana gifts. Earlier, the judge had ordered several times to produce Imran Khan in the court or mark his at­tendance via video link on the orders of Islamabad High Court but it was never done. He later sent a contempt of court notice to superintendent Adya­la jail. However, the jail officials through a reply ex­plained that internet was not working at the pris­on so video link attendance couldn’t be marked.

At this, the judge sent his court staff to mark the attendance on Tuesday but Imran Khan de­nied to sign on the register and told that atten­dance must be marked via video link or produce him in the court room. On receiving this response, the judge adjourned the hearing till March 20 and ordered the jail staff to produce Imran Khan via video link or find an alternative, else he will take action against the jail authorities. Earlier during the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar argued in the court that Judge Sipra would have to take extreme measures as the superintendent Adyala jail is not complying with the court orders.