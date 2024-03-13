Islamabad’s milestone: First protectorate office opens

ISLAMABAD - In a momentous occasion that sig­nifies Pakistan’s commitment to promoting safe and legal migration, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has launched the first-ever Protectorate of Emigrants Office in the capital city of Islamabad.

An official source told APP, this groundbreaking initiative not only underscores the government’s dedi­cation to ensuring the welfare of its citizens seeking employment abroad but also positions Islamabad as a fo­cal point for international collabora­tion on labor and migration issues.

The inauguration of the Islamabad Protectorate Office, closely following the recent opening of two protector­ate offices in Azad Jammu and Kash­mir (AJK), in Bagh and Rawalakot, further amplifies the government’s efforts in streamlining migration services across the country.

These steps are reflective of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development’s on­going mission to facilitate the jour­ney of Pakistani workers abroad, ensuring their rights and well-being are prioritized at every stage.

He highlighted the strategic im­portance of establishing the Protec­torate in Islamabad, a city that hosts numerous international organiza­tions, including labor and migration entities as well as foreign embassies. “The inauguration of the Islamabad Protectorate Office is not just a mile­stone for our capital but a testament to Pakistan’s resolve in championing the causes of safe and legal migra­tion globally,” he added.

This office will serve as the mod­el protectorate, showcasing our commitment to excellence and our readiness to collaborate with in­ternational partners in upholding global migration standards.

The Islamabad Protectorate Of­fice is set to become a model for migration services, offering com­prehensive support to individuals seeking overseas employment op­portunities. It aims to serve as a beacon of hope and assurance for the Pakistani workforce, facilitat­ing their access to legitimate em­ployment avenues and safeguard­ing their rights across borders.

This initiative is part of a larger government strategy to boost em­ployment opportunities for Paki­stanis both at home and abroad, con­tributing significantly to the nation’s economy through remittances.

The SAPM’s unwavering dedica­tion to enhancing the migration ex­perience for Pakistani workers is evident in the establishment of these offices, which promise to make a sig­nificant impact on the lives of many.