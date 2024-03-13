Jam Kamal officially assumes his duties as commerce minister

ISLAMABAD - Jam Kamal Khan has officially assumed his duties as the Federal Minister for Commerce, marking a new chapter in his political career. He was received by Federal Secretary for Commerce, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha at the Ministry. The minister brings a wealth of experience to his new role. During his inaugural briefing, the ministry’s scope and objectives were outlined.

Minister Khan emphasized focus on growth, investment and the need to fully facilitate both local and foreign investors, believing that Pakistan can achieve sig­nificant strides through an inclusive ap­proach. He expressed his commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to overcoming the coun­try’s economic challenges. Emphasizing his dedication to enhancing trade vol­ume, the minister identified key sectors like mining, livestock, and textiles as ar­eas for modernization. He highlighted the importance of aligning with global stan­dards and adopting modern practices.

The minister further emphasized the need to move beyond conventional trade approaches and embrace proac­tive measures to improve Pakistan’s po­sition in the global market. The minister noted a communication received from Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the former Minister for Commerce. Both agreed on the impor­tance of establishing a closer relation­ship between the business community and the Ministry of Commerce.

Jam Kamal Khan hails from NA-257 Lasbela and served as the former Chief Minister of Balochistan. His political journey began with two terms as Dis­trict Nazim of Lasbela, followed by his election to the National Assembly in 2013. He notably served as Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Resourc­es under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan’s leadership qualities were evi­dent when he was elected as the first president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in 2018. Following his suc­cess at the provincial level as Chief Min­ister from 2018 to 2021, he now brings his extensive background in governance and commitment to public service to the role of Federal Minister for Commerce. Kamal’s proactive approach signals a dynamic new era for Pakistan’s com­merce landscape. With his leadership, the Ministry of Commerce is poised to steer Pakistan’s commerce sector to­wards a future of growth and prosperity.