KP CM directs to prepare plan to raise financial matters with centre

PESHAWAR - An important meeting con­cerning the financial issues of the province in relation to the federation was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gan­dapur, presided over the meet­ing, where detailed briefings were given on the province’s outstanding dues against the federal government. Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Mu­zammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and other officials attended.

According to the AGN Qazi Formula, the province is owed Rs. 1510 billion for Net Hydel Profit. Additionally, Rs. 6 bil­lion remains outstanding for electricity provided to the Na­tional Grid. The administrative merger of FATA into Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa has been complet­ed, but financial integration is pending, leading to finan­cial challenges. The province’s share in federal transfers and the NFC Award does not align with the increased population after the FATA merger.

CM directed authorities to strategize on financial matters with the federation, emphasiz­ing legal and constitutional fo­rums if needed. A team of ex­perts will be formed, and legal avenues explored if the issue persists. In a separate meet­ing, CM instructed necessary amendments for women’s in­heritance rights protection and set deadlines for land re­cord computerization.

In a Board of Revenue meet­ing, CM stressed reforms for better public service deliv­ery and directed work on legal framework amendments.

CM condemns attack on po­lice van

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorists attack on a police van and expressed grief over the martyrdom of two police­men in the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympa­thy to the bereaved families and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured official.

The CM asked the Inspector General of Police to submit a report into the incident and in­structed to give compensation to the families of the martyrs under the Shuhada Package.

He said the government would not leave the families of the martyrs alone while all possible support would be giv­en to them.

Gandapur said that KP police have made unprecedented sac­rifices to protect people’s lives and property, adding the sacri­fices of police martyrs would not go in vain.