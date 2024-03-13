KP CM directs to prepare plan to raise financial matters with centre

PESHAWAR - An important meeting concerning the financial issues of the province in relation to the federation was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, presided over the meeting, where detailed briefings were given on the province’s outstanding dues against the federal government. Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and other officials attended.
According to the AGN Qazi Formula, the province is owed Rs. 1510 billion for Net Hydel Profit. Additionally, Rs. 6 billion remains outstanding for electricity provided to the National Grid. The administrative merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed, but financial integration is pending, leading to financial challenges. The province’s share in federal transfers and the NFC Award does not align with the increased population after the FATA merger.
CM directed authorities to strategize on financial matters with the federation, emphasizing legal and constitutional forums if needed. A team of experts will be formed, and legal avenues explored if the issue persists. In a separate meeting, CM instructed necessary amendments for women’s inheritance rights protection and set deadlines for land record computerization.
In a Board of Revenue meeting, CM stressed reforms for better public service delivery and directed work on legal framework amendments.
CM condemns attack on police van
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorists attack on a police van and expressed grief over the martyrdom of two policemen in the incident.
The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured official.
The CM asked the Inspector General of Police to submit a report into the incident and instructed to give compensation to the families of the martyrs under the Shuhada Package.
He said the government would not leave the families of the martyrs alone while all possible support would be given to them.
Gandapur said that KP police have made unprecedented sacrifices to protect people’s lives and property, adding the sacrifices of police martyrs would not go in vain.