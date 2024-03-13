KP launches drive to re-enrol out of school childrenucation

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a special admission drive to re-en­roll out-of-school chil­dren at the start of the academic year.

Faisal Tarakai, Pro­vincial Minister of Sec­ondary Education, told media on Tuesday that over the past decade, special emphasis was laid on promotion of ed­ucation and health sec­tors in KP under the two PTI administrations. Despite the implemen­tation of educational emergency, 4.7 million children remained out of school.

The launch ceremony witnessed the admission of four children, symbol­izing the commencement of the campaign.

Masood Khan, KP Sec­retary of Secondary Ed­ucation, outlined the objective to enroll one million children with­in the next two months. However, he acknowl­edged the challenges in public schools, where essential facilities and staff, including teachers, remain inadequate.

The event incorporat­ed national songs and physical training dis­plays to emphasize the significance of education to children.

