KPRA receives Rs42b by Feb 2024: DG

PESHAWAR - The Director General of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), Fouz­ia Iqbal, engaged in a crucial meeting with the Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Muzzamil Aslam, at his office on Tuesday. The discussion centred around tax rates across sectors, major revenue sources, and the overall performance of KPRA during the initial 8 months of the cur­rent financial year.

DG KPRA briefed the Advisor on Finance about the collected revenue, amounting to Rs26.86 billion by February 2024, and empha­sized the ongoing efforts to reach the annu­al target of Rs42 billion set by the provincial government. Advisor Fazal Amin Shah, respon­sible for tax enforcement, was also present to address queries and contribute to the strategic dialogue.

In response to the meeting, it was revealed that KPRA plans to introduce lottery schemes for restaurants and hotels, aiming to promote economic documentation and tax compliance province-wide, including newly merged dis­tricts. Additionally, discussions on formulating the tax policy for the upcoming financial year were initiated. The Advisor directed DG KPRA to conduct pre-budget consultations with var­ious stakeholders, such as chambers of com­merce, industries, and associations of busi­nesses like restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, car showrooms, and catering services.

To strengthen tax enforcement, the Advisor agreed to withdraw tax exemptions previous­ly granted to certain sectors, as sanctioned by the cabinet. The KPRA team was tasked with providing necessary documentation to facili­tate the withdrawal process. The collaborative efforts highlighted the commitment to enhanc­ing revenue collection and fostering economic transparency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.