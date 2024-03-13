KU declares ADA regular, external Annual Exam 2022 part II results

KARACHI - The University of Karachi Tuesday announced the re­sults of the Associate Degree in Arts, Part-II and both parts (Regular and External), An­nual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette is­sued, 5,841 candidates were registered for the ADA regular exams of which 5,742 students appeared in the papers and 839 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 1,348 students cleared their exams with the second division. The overall pass per­centage was 38.09 percent.

The gazette shows that Urooba daughter of Shahid Sattar, a student of Iqra Huf­faz Degree College, and hav­ing seat number 425896, obtained 820 marks out of 1,000 marks and clinched overall first position. Mean­while, another student from Iqra Huffaz Degree College, Aaisha Sami daughter of Muhammad Sami Uz Zaman, having seat number 425,887, secured 813 marks and the second position while anoth­er student from the same col­lege, Neha Masood daughter of Muhammad Masood Khan Ghauri, having seat number 425,890, received 806 marks and third position.

The gazette also shows that 2, 495 candidates were reg­istered and 2,402 students appeared in the ADA external annual papers of which 312 candidates managed to pass their exams with the first di­vision and 559 students with the second division. The over­all pass percentage was 36.80 percent. It shows that Shazma Mahmood daughter of Mah­mood Rahim Bhutta, having seat number 575,868, bagged 789 marks out of a total of 1,000 marks and declared first, while Madiha daughter of Haji Ismail, having seat number 575,167, and Hafiza Saveera Ilyas, having seat number 577,124, got 759 and second positions. Qurat Ul Ain daugh­ter of Abdul Rehman, having seat number 576,236, had 741 marks and third position.