Larkana Police arrest three wanted suspects

LARKANA - Larkana Police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carry­ing out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lacs of rupees on Monday.

According to the report, Waleed Police arrested the accused Murtaza Jatoi, Rashid Wagan Police ar­rested the undercover suspect Ali Raza Shaikh and Martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police arrested the wanted suspect Wasim Detho. On the other hand, the Kanga Police in Gul Muhammad Khoso village on the information of stealing the raincoats of the villager Faiz Muhammad Mugheri blocked the three raincoats, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto Police recovered the stolen car of the citizen Maulana Ali Sher Rahmani and the stolen motorcycle of the Market Police Zuhaib Sheikh.