Lesco detects 62,641 power pilferers

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 62,641 connections from where the customers were pilfering electric­ity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sa­hib, Kasur and Okara) in 180 day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 61,224 FIRs have been regis­tered in respective police stations, while 19,885 accused have been ar­rested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 80,838,029 detection units worth Rs 3,073,953,937 to all the power pilferers. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Di­vision and the LESCO Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these opera­tions. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue with­out discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. The spokesman added, the LESCO found 374 customers stealing electricity through various means and 192 cas­es have been registered against the accused during the last 24 hours.