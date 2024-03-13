Wednesday, March 13, 2024
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr

Web Desk
12:36 PM | March 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore

 Lahore High Court has allowed restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court issued a written order of the last hearing on the petitions filed about anti-smog measures.

The court directed school administrations to ask students for conducting practicals on environment once a week.

According to commission's report, schools should include environment-related information in the syllabus. The court also sought a report about syllabus at the next hearing.

The court also asked the LWMC to furnish the final plan of community services cleaning campaign with school and college children.

The court order stated that according to public prosecutor report the electricity connections of all the tire-burning units had been disconnected.

The court further said in the written order that according to the official report, Lesco had been directed to stop its staff from cutting trees without prior information to PHA.

