Man arrested after DPO takes notice

Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -   Ali Pur police arrested one of the two ac­cused involved in torturing a poor handcart vendor on Tuesday after District Police Officer (DPO) Mu­zaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar took notice of the incident. Police spokes­man said that after getting orders from DPO, DSP Ali Pur Chaudhry Fayyaz Ul Haq called the torture vic­tim Azhar to his office and consoled him with promise to bring the culprits to jus­tice. Police spokesman said that police were conducting raids to arrest the second accused. Azhar thanked po­lice for swift response and expressed satisfaction over the action taken so far.

Staff Reporter

