Matiari DC seals two hotels over law violation

HYDERABAD - Matiari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lal Dino Mangi visited the market in the city on the first day of Ramazan. During his visit, he sealed open hotels at two different places and issued a warning to their owners. He also checked the rates of essen­tial commodities at shops and carts and directed them to dis­play the official rate list promi­nently. Speaking to the media, the DC mentioned that the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance would be implemented at all costs. He directed revenue of­ficers in all three talukas of the district to visit the markets to check and control prices and submit reports regularly. As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Mi­tiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and other officers were also pres­ent on the occasion.