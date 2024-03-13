Medical facilities under Sehat Card resumed in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, announced the resumption of the Health Card Plus initiative, providing free medical facilities in the province’s hospitals. Addressing a press conference, Minister Shah highlighted the program’s inception in 2015, initially covering four districts and expanding to the entire province by 2020, with an annual expenditure of 18 billion rupees.
The initiative, praised for successful implementation, offers 1800 medical treatments for free in 118 public and private hospitals across various specialties. Minister Shah emphasized the commitment to the Health Card’s long-term nature and revealed an additional 5 billion rupees allocated for reopening counters in hospitals.
Despite financial challenges and recent discontinuations, the government is determined to restart the program for the benefit of economically disadvantaged citizens.
The Health Department has issued a list of hospitals on the program’s panel, addressing challenges such as over-billing and irregularities by revising operational procedures in government hospitals.
Acknowledging the remaining financial challenges and the recent approval of a one-month budget by the Provincial Assembly, Minister Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to overcoming challenges for the well-being of the public under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership.
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card
As per the provincial government’s directives, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has reinstated medical services and treatment under the Sehat card facility. The hospital administration’s foremost priority is to extend facilities to patients from remote areas enrolled in the health facility program.
According to the HMC spokesperson, the treatment of patients under health cards has recommenced at HMC, effective from the 1st of Ramadan 2024. Hospital Director Dr. Shehzad Faisal, Medical Director Dr. Shahzad Akbar, and Health Card Focal Person Dr. Sher Zaman, held discussions on crucial matters with other administrative staff on Monday and issued necessary instructions.
The spokesperson highlighted that all medical facilities supervised by the hospital administration are available to Sehat Card patients through the “Patient Facility Center” established by the hospital. During the month of Ramadan, the IBP’s normal working hours will remain open from 01 p.m. to 05 p.m.