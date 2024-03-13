Medical facilities under Sehat Card resumed in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, an­nounced the resumption of the Health Card Plus initiative, pro­viding free medical facilities in the province’s hospitals. Address­ing a press conference, Minister Shah highlighted the program’s inception in 2015, initially cover­ing four districts and expanding to the entire province by 2020, with an annual expenditure of 18 billion rupees.

The initiative, praised for suc­cessful implementation, offers 1800 medical treatments for free in 118 public and private hospi­tals across various specialties. Minister Shah emphasized the commitment to the Health Card’s long-term nature and revealed an additional 5 billion rupees allo­cated for reopening counters in hospitals.

Despite financial challenges and recent discontinuations, the government is determined to re­start the program for the benefit of economically disadvantaged citizens.

The Health Department has is­sued a list of hospitals on the pro­gram’s panel, addressing chal­lenges such as over-billing and irregularities by revising opera­tional procedures in government hospitals.

Acknowledging the remain­ing financial challenges and the recent approval of a one-month budget by the Provincial As­sembly, Minister Shah affirmed the government’s commit­ment to overcoming challeng­es for the well-being of the pub­lic under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership.

HMC restores treatment under Sehat card

As per the provincial govern­ment’s directives, Hayatabad Med­ical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar has reinstated medical servic­es and treatment under the Sehat card facility. The hospital adminis­tration’s foremost priority is to ex­tend facilities to patients from re­mote areas enrolled in the health facility program.

According to the HMC spokes­person, the treatment of patients under health cards has recom­menced at HMC, effective from the 1st of Ramadan 2024. Hospital Di­rector Dr. Shehzad Faisal, Medical Director Dr. Shahzad Akbar, and Health Card Focal Person Dr. Sher Zaman, held discussions on crucial matters with other administrative staff on Monday and issued neces­sary instructions.

The spokesperson highlighted that all medical facilities super­vised by the hospital administra­tion are available to Sehat Card patients through the “Patient Fa­cility Center” established by the hospital. During the month of Ramadan, the IBP’s normal work­ing hours will remain open from 01 p.m. to 05 p.m.