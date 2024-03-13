Merely Criticising

Press freedom is in tatters while journalists constant­ly face harassment and abductions.

During the hearing of a few journalists’ alleged ma­licious campaign against the judiciary, CJ Faiz Esa directed the FIA to withdraw notices issued to journalists who were merely criticizing the state – after all that is exactly what is expected of the press, they are simply doing their job.

Unfortunately, this view is not shared by everyone. In the presence of limited cyber laws, the FIA goes after jour­nalists and investigations keep lurking on, with no end in sight. Harassment of journalists is not acceptable in any way. Vanishing press freedom in Pakistan adds to deplet­ing democracy. While it must be appreciated that the high­est seat of the judiciary is cognisant of the plight of journal­ists, responsibility also lies with other institutions.

The failure of the FIA and the police to produce any meaningful reports on who abducted journalist Matiullah Jan points to a bigger problem. Abductions and detention in the name of inquiry are direct attacks on the media’s freedom and while no one must violate the sanctity of in­stitutions, freedom of expression remains a slippery slope. This is not only an attack on press freedom in the country but also a downfall of independent journalism. The incen­tive for partiality is raised and to escape intimidation, jour­nalists have no other way but to self-censor themselves.

In a post-truth world, where even the journalism of me­dia giants such as The Washington Post and The New York Times now lay bare in the face of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the price of failure is easy to see.

On one hand, compromised and brow-beaten journalists perpetuate oppression, on the other brave and independent journalists are exposing the violence of the US Imperial ma­chine. It is this function of journalism that must be protected.